The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

