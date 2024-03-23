The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 28.250- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI stock opened at $351.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $355.77. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.29.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

