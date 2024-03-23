The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces $0.06 Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $123.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

