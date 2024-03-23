The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

