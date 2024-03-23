The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 1.6% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 36,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 94,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

