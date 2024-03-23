The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 3,137,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,958. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

