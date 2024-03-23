The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,691,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

