Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 4,750 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50.
TRI stock opened at C$212.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$190.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$159.25 and a 12-month high of C$217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9801077 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$181.78.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
