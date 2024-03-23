Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDW. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

TDW stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

