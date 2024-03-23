Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 37,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,413,115 shares in the company, valued at $37,783,542.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 377,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.