Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 37,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,413,115 shares in the company, valued at $37,783,542.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.
NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
