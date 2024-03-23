Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $165,360.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,256,115 shares in the company, valued at $36,214,632.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
Tile Shop stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.