Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,276 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 6,615 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $23,549.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,657 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $10,918.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.