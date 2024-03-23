Tintra (LON:TNT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 26,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 82,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

Tintra Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Tintra Company Profile

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

