Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

