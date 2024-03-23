TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 233,424 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMC the metals Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $497.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

