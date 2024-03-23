Toncoin (TON) Price Up 31.5% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00007520 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.55 billion and approximately $336.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00015938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,478.41 or 1.00009248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00154237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,559,734 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,558,954.163448 with 3,470,057,417.2366033 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.65279017 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $213,565,931.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

