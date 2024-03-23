Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TTC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of TTC opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $681,046. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

