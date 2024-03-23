Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.88

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as high as $30.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 52,141 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 85,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 70,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

