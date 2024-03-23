Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

