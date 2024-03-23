Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
