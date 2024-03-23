Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$59.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.85 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.65.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

