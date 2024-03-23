Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 43,431 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $459,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $229,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $128,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

