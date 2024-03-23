Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Up 2.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 109,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 130,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trigon Metals

About Trigon Metals

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

