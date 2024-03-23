Troy Lee Reisner Acquires 2,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Lee Reisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $17,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phunware Stock Down 5.0 %

Phunware stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

