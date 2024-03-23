TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.57. Approximately 1,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.02% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

