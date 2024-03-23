Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

