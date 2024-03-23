Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $91,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.