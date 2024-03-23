TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Declares Dividend of $8.00 (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

