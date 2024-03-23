TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $8.00 (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 11.2 %

MEDS stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

