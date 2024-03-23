TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $8.00 (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 11.2 %
MEDS stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $44.56.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH
About TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRxADE HEALTH
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.