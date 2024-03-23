TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

