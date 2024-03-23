TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 3.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,183,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,988. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.