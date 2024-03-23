TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,841 shares during the period. Xperi comprises about 0.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Xperi worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $748,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $1,972,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 99.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xperi stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,948. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

