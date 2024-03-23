TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 445.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,623 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 9,521,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,280,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

