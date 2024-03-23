TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for about 1.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 5,917,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,891. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
