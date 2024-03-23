TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for about 1.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 5,917,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,891. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.