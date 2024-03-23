TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 577.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
