Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$2.48 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE TUD opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. Tudor Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tudor Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

