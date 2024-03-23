Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Company Profile



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

