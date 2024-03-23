Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

