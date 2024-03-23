Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

