Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

