Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,101 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.