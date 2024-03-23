Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Insider David Fite Buys 14,286 Shares

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Free Report) insider David Fite bought 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.32 ($10,526.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

