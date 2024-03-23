UBS Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

