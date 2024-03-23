UBS Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $255.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $195.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSM opened at $312.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $316.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

