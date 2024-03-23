UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UFPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.81. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.82 and a twelve month high of $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

