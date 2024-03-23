Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Down 16.7%

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

