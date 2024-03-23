Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.59. 68,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 355,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.5 %
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
