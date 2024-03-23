Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

