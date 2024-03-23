Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.83 or 0.00018344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $161.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00133670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009376 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

