United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,435,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

