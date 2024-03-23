USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $288,408.56

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $97.23 million and approximately $288,408.56 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,139.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.50 or 0.00728433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00057464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00133900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88558631 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $284,624.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

